JusticeForSylvester: Sylvester’s Family Celebrates His Posthumous Birthday (Photos)

#JusticeForSylvester: Late Sylvester’s Family Celebrates His 12th Posthumous Birthday (Photos, Video)

Late Dowen College student, Sylvester’s family took to social media to celebrate his 12th posthumous birthday, today 4th December 2021, days after he died from injuries he sustained after allegedly being assaulted by schoolmates, IgbereTV reports.

The post on Instagram read;

“Happy birthday Sylvester oromoni jnr ,today would have been ur 12th birthday ,but the wickead and evil people of this world took you away from us ,I know that you’re no longer here with us but heaven will celebrate you ,and GOD will fight your battles and expose all the evil and wickead people involved in your death ,I luv u so much my sweet boy that loves to play ps2 and soccer a lot ,#justiceforsylvester”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXCi1XZtwoq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Below is a video which captured photos of late Sylvester’s early childhood as well as recent photos before his death.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZm–kgoPfo

