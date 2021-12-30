Kanayo O Kanayo Launches Mansion In His Hometown, Bags Chieftaincy Title (Video, Pix)

The housewarming and conferment of chieftaincy title on actor Kanayo O. Kanayo have begun in his hometown Mbaise, Imo State, Igbere TV reports.

A video the actor posted on Instagram on Wednesday showed him flanked by his family as they dance to traditional music.

Kanayo was called to bar on September 15, 2020, after gaining popularity in acting.

Nicknamed ‘Nnayi Sacrifice’, the actor had shared a video of the multi-million naira edifice on Instagram, inviting his colleagues and well-wishers to the occasion.

Advising his Instagram followers, Kanayo had one time joked that his fans should make money so that when anti-graft officials come for everyone in a compound, they would not be left out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SthiRemc-yo

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CYEUk8tplNF/?utm_medium=copy_link

