Kanayo O. Kanayo Presents His Book ‘The Testator’ To Okowa, Ned Nwoko (Video, Photos)

Nigerian actor and lawyer Anayo Modestus Onyekwere popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has presented his book The Testator to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa during the Delta State Economic Summit, Igbere TV reports.

The 51-year-old took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday to share the video of himself presenting the book to the governor.

“Happening NOW at the Delta State Economic Summit (The Economy of Talent) . Presenting The Testator to His Excellency, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Executive Governor, Delta State,” the actor wrote.

Presenting tey book to Governor Okowa, Kanayo said the book was one of the reasons why he read law adding that the book would be adapted to a Netflix movie in two years.

Billionaire business man and politician, Ned Nwoko, also got a copy of the book, praised Kanayo for a “well-written” piece.

Kanayo was called to bar last year.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW8J02xDxWz/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvyxfuKdY8U

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...