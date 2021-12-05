Kano APC Crisis: Shekarau Visits Bola Tinubu In Lagos (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Kano APC Crisis: Shekarau Visits Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos

Senator Shekarau today paid Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a courtesy visit. I don’t know what they talked about but you’re all allowed to speculate as usual.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: