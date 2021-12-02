Kano Boat Mishap Death Toll Rises To 29

• It’s state tragedy, says Ganduje

• Approves N6m, relief materials to victims’ relatives

• Buhari expresses sadness over incident

The death toll in Tuesday’s unfortunate boat mishap in Kano State has risen to 29 with victims including children and women travelling for a religious event.

The state’s Director of Fire Service, Hassan Ahmed, who confirmed the update, said disclosed that rescue team were still searching for 14 missing persons.

Earlier, the police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed that out of the 59 passengers, 29 died, eight rescued alive, including four male and four females.

The Director, who spoke with The Guardian through the PRO of the organisation, Malam Saminu Abdullahi, said his men and some fishermen had joined in the operation to rescue the survivors.

Meanwhile, Kano State government has set up a committee, headed by Commander of Naval Command, to investigate the ugly development.

Also, the Commissioner for Information, Mohammad Garba, while addressing journalists yesterday about the outcome of the emergency executive meeting, disclosed that government had approved the release of relief materials and N100,000 each to relatives of the affected victims of the accident.

HOWEVER, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed anguish over the tragic boat accident in the state.

In a message to the government and people of Kano State to sympathise with them over the tragic incident, the President assured the state government of the support of all federal agencies in the state as rescue operation continues.

MEANWHILE, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described the incident as a state tragedy, saying that rescue operation is still ongoing.

He said: “We learned that the boat started from Hayin Badau to Bagwai on their way to attend Maulud celebration, as the boat was ferrying about 50 people with some loads, which capsised because of overload. And most of them were Islamiyyah students.

“While we pray to Allah to forgive and bless the souls of those who died and pray for quick recovery of those who are in the hospital receiving medical attention, I urge boat operators to always take the issue of overload very seriously.

“They should know that they can still get profit without overloading their boats.”

The governor, who lamented that it was the same axis where there was a serious mishap some years back, further said: “People should know that the lives of all fellow human beings are too important to be risked deliberately.

“So far, based on the information we received, as at this morning of Wednesday, there were 20 deaths, seven in hospital and another eight people were found this morning and the rescue operation is still going on. We salute the courage and patriot posture of the rescue teams.”



source;https://guardian.ng/news/kano-boat-mishap-death-toll-rises-to-29/

