Kano Govt, Police Seal Chamber Of Lawyer Who Represented Shekarau APC Faction

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Previous Thread;
https://www.nairaland.com/6874423/court-sacks-ganduje-led-apc-exco

Officials of the Kano State Ministry of Land in conjunction with the police have sealed the No.16c Murtala Mohammed Way office of Nureini Jimoh, SAN.

Mr Jimoh on Tuesday represented the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction to secure a victory against the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawyer confirmed the sealing of the building to DAILY NIGERIAN, saying they locked them up alongside his staff and many other people in the building.

“As I speak to to you, I am inside the building with many people trapped in. So we don’t know how to even go out,” he said.

Daily Nigerian

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: