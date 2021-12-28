Kanye West Buys $4.5m House Just Across The Street From Estranged Wife Kim (Pics)

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian in LA’s Hidden Hills… after she filed to become legally single

Kanye West, 44, has purchased a $4.5 million house across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

The rapper – who shares four children with his ex – has just closed on the 3651 square-foot, 5-bedroom home in LA’s exclusive Hidden Hills.

The purchase comes two months after he listed his $3.7 million, 4,200 square-foot, former bachelor pad in the gated community and just two weeks after Kim filed to be declared legally single.

Kanye has recently publicly expressed his plan to get his family back together and reconcile with Kim, despite the KUWTK star moving on with Pete Davidson.

Kanye paid $4.5million for the property – a whopping $421,000 over the listed price – to ensure he wasn’t outbid.

Compared to the Malibu mansion he purchased in September for $57.3 Million, this one, which was built in 1955, is much more modest.

It sits on a 1.07 acre of land and the house itself measures 3,651 square feet, while containing 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

His newest pad boasts a large outdoor swimming pool and a horse corral, plus a stable for three horses, but internally is in need of mayor renovation.

Kanye’s purchase comes after he begged for his estranged wife Kim to ‘run back’ to him at his Larry Hoover benefit concert with Drake last week.

He improvised the line, ‘I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly,’ during a performance of Runaway.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10347063/amp/Kanye-West-buys-4-5-million-house-street-estranged-wife-Kim-Kardashian-LA.html

