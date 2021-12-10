Katsina Restores Mobile Telecommunications Network

Katsina state government has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunications network service in the state.

Recall that the state government directed for the ban to be effected three months ago as part of measures to contain insecurity.

Frontline local government areas that included: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Kurfi, Danmusa, Dutsin Ma, Kankara, Matazu, Musawa,

Funtua, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Bakori, Danja and Malunfashi were all disconnected.

In a phone conversation with the Special Adviser to Gov. Masari on security matters, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina, the state government said relative peace is being witnessed in the areas.

“As I speak to you, network have been restored in some local government areas.”

https://katsinapost.ng/article/31861/breaking-katsina-govt-restores-mobile-telecommunications-network

