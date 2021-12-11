Kechi Okwuchi Marks 16th Anniversary Of Surviving 2005 Sosoliso Plane Crash (Photo)

2005 Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi took to her Instagram handle to mark 16th anniversary of surviving the crash, IgbereTV reports.

On 10th December, 2005, Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 which was on a scheduled domestic passenger flight between Abuja and Port Harcourt crashed.

Of the 103 passengers and 7 crew members in the flight, there were only two survivors.

Kechi and 59 other secondary school mates of hers from Loyola Jesuit College in Abuja boarded the plane, with Kechi Okwuchi being the only survivor from her school. 16-year-old Kechi was left with third-degree burns over 65 percent of her body with a 30% chance of survival.

She remembered her schoolmates who lost their lives in the crash.

She shared a new photo of herself with the caption;

“To the 60 angels of December 10th… hey

It’s that time of year again, when I take the time to honor your memory in every way I can.

I just realized it’s been exactly 16 years since this plane crash that happened when I was 16. Wow.

I hope you’re still watching, angels, I hope I’m still making you proud.

I want you to know that I finally wrote that book and you’re all in it. Of course you are.

I wrote it in memory of you, in memory of all the other lives that we lost that day, and in the hope that someone somewhere would read it and feel the impact that your lives have had in mine so far.

Your memory continues to give me purpose.

Thank you, angels.

Gone, but never forgotten.

#inlovingmemory #60angels #restinpeace”

Kechi is a first-class graduate of the University of Saint Thomas, in Houston, Texas in 2015. Kechi took part in the 12th season of America’s Got Talent in 2017 as a singer, and finished the competition as a finalist.

Kechi also participated in America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, where she got the golden buzzer, sending her straight to the final, but in the final she didn’t come in the top 5.

