According to viral reports, a tricycle AKA keke driver stabbed the owner of this Toyota Camry to death in the course of arguing at Rumukwurushi, Rivers State.

The owner of the Camry had accosted the tricycle driver for scratching his car and the incident turned ugly with the keke driver allegedly stabbing the man to death.

Source: https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=992512377963159&id=100016132170538&refid=28

