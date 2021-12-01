Kidnappers Abduct 5 People In Kogi

A 36-year-old house wife, Talatu Usman, and four others were abducted by kidnappers at Orobomi community in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A relative of one of the kidnapped victims, simply identified as Ibrahim, said the kidnappers invaded the community last Thursday night wielding sophisticated weapons.

He said the kidnappers shot into the air while leading their victims into the forest, adding that there was no security presence during the attack.

He said it was later that some vigilantes from the neighbouring Girinya community mobilised to the community but the kidnappers had already left the community with their hostages.

A vigilante member, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident.

The spokesman of the Kogi State police command, CSP Williams Ovye Aya, did not answer calls and also did not reply to a text message sent to him to confirm the kidnap incident.

https://dailytrust.com/kidnappers-abduct-5-in-kogi

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...