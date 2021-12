A kidnappers’ den has been discovered behind a police checkpoint along Auchi-Abuja expressway.

The discovery was made on Thursday December 2. Prior to this, it was believed a mad man lived in the building.

Items recovered from the building include gun bullets, tear-gas canisters and water.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z09CINe61pI

