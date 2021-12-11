Tornadoes ripped across the South and Midwest on Friday, leaving a path of destruction that killed a nursing home resident in Arkansas and another person in Missouri, trapped workers inside a collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois and devastating the town of Mayfield, Kentucky – where people caught in the wreckage of a candle factory begged to be freed from the rubble.
Killer Tornadoes Sweep Through Parts Of The United States. Over 50 Dead (Pictures)
