Kogi First Lady, Alexreports, Amafibe, Others Honoured By University Of Abuja (Pics)

Kogi First Lady, AlexReports, Amafibe, Others Honoured By University of Abuja

First Lady of Kogi State, Rashida Yahaya Bello has been conferred with award of recognition as Social Impact Alumnus Icon of the year by University of Abuja.

This is even as a leading Public Relations expert in Abuja and the founder AlexReports online medium, Alex Nwankwo was also honoured with the award of Social Impact Media Personality Of The Year Award by the University.

Similarly, at the event which took place at Convocation Ground, main campus of the University on Thursday, Amb. Kingsley Emafibe, CEO Peace Ambassadors Agency also smiled home with award of Social Impact Peace Ambassador of the year.

The 3-day event coincided with the Carnival 2021 organised by the University which commenced on Wednesday.

The organisers said it was aimed at promoting culture and tourism.

The First Lady of Kogi is believed to have made significant impact in the society especially with her pet projects which seek to promote the welfare of women, girls and children.

Also, Alex Nwankwo, a Public Relations practitioner has over the years carved a niche for himself with a fast and topnotch Public Relations services to clients.

With his renewed relationship with leading online and conventional media platforms, he had earlier assured clients of a world class service that will not only meet their targets, but surpass the expectation of clients

Mr. Emafibe, the CEO Good Dreams Multi Media Concept and Big Dreams Reality TV show is a showbiz expert who has carved a niche for himself by thrilling Abuja residents with social events to unwind.

Among those who were honoured at the event are, Consul Emmanuel Akpawu, the Chairman Alliance in Motion Global and CEO Dakinda Group of Companies as Social Impact Icon of the year, Dr. Elvis Abuyere, CEO Skyewise Group as Social Impact Business Tycoon of the year, Jim Iyke, Serial Entrepreneur, Social Impact Movie Producer of the year and Sarah Williams Konha, Head of Talent/Marketing, Tokindrumz Management as Social Impact Talent Manager of the year.

Others are Uba A. Michael, CEO Ubacle Group as Innovative Entrepreneur of the year, Bolaji Oshabukola, Founder/CEO Odibola Global Services Ltd, as Social Impact Entertainment Philanthropist of the year, Maxwell Stephen Nweze, MD/CEO Seman Global Project Ltd, as Business Innovator of the Year and host of others.

