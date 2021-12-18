Kogi LGA Chairman Walks With Security To Cut People’s Hairstyles (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

PHOTONEWS: Power-drunk New Administrator Of Okene Local Government Area, Zubair Amoka, Turns Moral Police, Begins Cutting Dreadlocks Of Kogi Youths

CC: SaharaRepoters
https://www.facebook.com/96184337702/posts/10158499580077703/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: