Kwankwaso Gives Out Shekarau’s Daughter In Kano

There was massive turnout at the wedding fatiha of the daughter of former governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

Kwankwaso served as Waliyyi, who gave out the daughter of the former governor, Halima Ibrahim Shekarau (Amira), to Adamu Yusuf Maitama.

Daily Trust reports that the wedding ceremony, which took place at Umar Bn Khattab mosque along Zaria road, was attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Senator Barau Jibrin and other top politicians.

Hundreds of supporters from the two major political parties in the state were present at the wedding, with each chanting support for their leaders, especially the Kwankwasiyya whose symbol of red cap dominated the place.

While Kwankwaso proceeded to his house after the wedding, Shekarau took the Senate president to his residence and later accompanied him to condole with Kwankwaso over the death of his younger brother.

Shekarau had earlier visited Kwankwaso’s residence, on Thursday, to pay condolences.

Shekarau and Kwakwanso are two leading politicians in not just Kano but Nigeria.

https://dailytrust.com/kwankwaso-gives-out-shekaraus-daughter-in-kano

