Ladies, Can You Marry A Guy Who Is Over 5 Years Younger Than You?

Am currently dating this lady, she is 32 I am 25. I really like her because she is mature, caring and financially independent too
We have been together for over a year now but am feeling sceptical about proposing to her. I have this feeling she will reject my proposal and that might affect our on ongoing relationship
I don’t want to loose her so I want to know what you guys think especially the ladies in the house
As lady, do you think you can get married to a guy who is over 5year younger than you?
Candid opinion please!