Ladies Seen Cooking & Pounding Food In Lagos Flood (Photos, Video)

Reactions have followed a trending video of two Nigerian ladies seen cooking and pounding food inside a heavy flood in Lagos The two ladies appear to be members of a family whose residence is submerged by flood in an unnamed part of the state As the two ladies cooked and pounded absentmindedly, other voices could be heard from the background, but it is not known if the voices belonged to other members of the family.

At one end of the flooded area, another young lady could be seen pouring and mixing substances in a small soup pot placed on a tripod hearth. In other for the fire to glow, the hearth was placed on a tray. White smoke escaped from the hearth, signalling the presence of fire as the lady cooked absentmindedly. The lady was standing outside a small local kitchen which is partly submerged by water.

A small match-box house could be seen at one end of the flooded compound. Manly voices could be heard from the background, apparently of men waiting to eat the food the ladies were cooking inside the flood. It didn’t appear as if anyone was worried by the flood, as the video showed people doing house chores as if it was normal to live inside flood water.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8R3T0DIttF8

