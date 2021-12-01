Ladies, What Are Those Crazy Things Guys Did To Get Your Attention?

Some guys have done unimaginable just to get a lady’s attention or please her, some fight over women, steal money from their parents or engage in crime and criminality all to Impress girls, yahoo guys spend all their money on ladies.

I have a neighbor (a bike rider) that wasted all his money and energy on ladies for almost ten years, eventually he borrowed huge amount of money from cooperative that he was gonna buy a bike but instead he went home to marry a wife with the money, I don’t know who advised him to do such a thing, he’s into serious debt now, he doesn’t have anything, he doesn’t have his own bike as well, I just pity the poor woman he married, they’ve taken away all his property in the house including the mattress and cooking gas.

He’s now using my gas everyday to cook.

So many guys would have made it big in life if not for ladies that ruined them completely, and the funny thing in the end is that they end up not marrying such girls after everything. So guys should learn how to control themselves and be responsible.

So ladies, what crazy thing has a guy done for you all in the name of love? Or what insane thing have you made a guy do before?

