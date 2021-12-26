Lady Dumped By Her Boyfriend On Christmas Day, Finds Love Again In Minutes (Pix)

Twitter user identified as @Belbeljum took to the microblogging platform to share how she found another fella a few minutes after her initial boyfriend dumped her on Christmas day.

Sharing screenshots of her conversation with the two guys, it could be seen that her previous man ended his relationship with her by 5:48 pm and without wasting much time, she slid into the DM of a guy who seemed to have been asking her out for a while and accepted his proposal.

By 6:02 pm, the lady already had a new boyfriend.

Sharing the screenshots, she wrote:

“How my Christmas is going. No time to waste, no time to cry for heartbreak! We move!”

Refer to the tweet and screenshots via this link:

https://www.kwamkwam.com.ng/2021/12/26/lady-who-got-dumped-by-boyfriend-on-christmas-day-finds-love-again-in-space-of-minutes-screenshots/

