Lady Gets N1.6M Job After Giving Plantain Of N400 To Someone For Free – (Photos)

Lady Gets N1.6 Million Job After Giving Plantain Of N400 To Someone For Free (Photos)

A Nigerian lady testified on how her act of kindness to a stranger brought upon her some unexpected blessings, IgbereTV reports

The lady identified as Hope Osoma Okpuwara revealed that she got a job of over N1.6 million after giving N400 plantain to someone for free.

Taking to her Facebook page, she narrated how a stranger contacted her to make an order for food, but was confused on which food to take.

According to Hope, she added plantain worth N400 for the customer who in turn appreciated her and promised to pay her back.

A few days later, the customer contacted her and informed her that he would love her to handle his company’s end-of-year party strictly for the staff.

She gave them a bill of 1.6 million which they quickly paid without bargaining.

Sharing a screenshot of the payment, she wrote;

”My Congratulations no be my mate!

N1.6m job haff land because I dash person plantain of N400!!!

The gist…….

Someone on my list approached me some months ago to say he was ill and had just been discharged and he wanted to order for a bowl of oxtail peppersoup……I asked what he’d eat the peppersoup with and he said he didn’t know.

I sent the order and “ADDED SEMI RIPE PLANTAIN OF JUST N400″…… …. ..he reached out to me and was so excited and grateful for the fact that I thought it wise to add Plantain to his order. He said he doesn’t take it for granted and that he owes me…I told him he owes me nothing.

Some days ago, this same client reached out to me and told me his office is organising a classy end of year dinner party strictly for just 250 staff members and that he would like for me to handle it. He informed me he already gave their HR my contact.

The HR spoke to me and informed me I’m to whip up the menu as they have already heard so much about me and seen my catalogue on IG which has left them very impressed……. I gave them my quotation and was waiting for them to come bearing negotiations but I was in for a shockerrrrrr….this morning………..I just got paid for the job.

A simple act of kindness I did with just 400naira fetched me a job of N1.6m…please be kind to people.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2065553490273479&id=100004565436946

https://igberetvnews.com/1409468/lady-gets-n1-6-million-job-giving-plantain-n400-someone-free-photos/

