Lady In Tears As US-Based Fiancé Dumps Her For Her Bestie A Week To Wedding (Pix)

Lady In Tears As US-Based Fiancé Dumps Her For Her Bestie A Week To Their Wedding (Photos, Video)

A lady got heartbroken after her US-based fiancé dumped her for her bestie a week to their wedding, IgbereTV reports.

According to the lady, her US-based fiancée had planned for their wedding upon his return. But he came back and engaged her best friend. She said she he got to know about the engagement through Facebook.

The lady advised people to be mindful of friends that act too nice or sweet around their friend’s lovers.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8JPhiMscnQ

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYEmR8ord7v/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

