Lady Travels To Give Her Boyfriend A Surprise Visit But It Ends In Tears (Pix, Video)

A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreak story in a subtle and not so detailed video which is making rounds online

She decided to travel to the state where her boyfriend resides in order to surprise him.

In the video she shared on TikTok, the lady showed herself at the airport set to board a flight to go meet him

According to her, she was nervous because it was the first time she would be trying to pay him a surprise visit

Her concerns became valid, because it ended in premium tears upon getting to his place

Although she did not reveal if he broke up with her or if she caught him with another girl, but the concluding part of the video shows her crying after leaving his place

Watch video HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4i4NksAjFM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...