Lady Who Got Expelled In 400 Level For Exam Misconduct, Bags 1st Class (Pix)

MY STORY; A thread of What God does to a Woman who is determined to get to the finish line.

In 2016, I was a 400 level undergraduate student of a Nigerian University, I wasn’t a bad student(2:1 that year no be any body mate ��) I was up and soaring And In the first semester of my year4 I was at the verge of being EXPELLED or rather got expelled, why?? I got involved in Examination misconduct, and that was how I fell down from that high pedestal I thought I was on.

I was broken, I was insulted, I was mocked, so many people were disappointed in me, to say I was depressed is an understatement, every one who knows me personally knows how Much I love school and the idea of it and most importantly the idea of being an Agricultural student, so you can imagine how broken I was to be in the position of getting expelled from the university, it was the most difficult period of my life.

However in the middle of all these struggle and pains which seemed unbearable, I picked myself up, even before I’ll be formally expelled I took necessary steps and applied to study in another university and thankfully I got the admission to study again at the New university.

That’s how I packed my bags on a fateful Monday and headed North, I didn’t even know what I was doing fully at the time, I went ahead regardless. I arrived my new school and everything was different, from people to culture, I was even more broken that I had to start again and all over but I was determined to start again no matter how hard it seemed so I kept going.

When I got there I told my self I was better than the person I had become and the circumstances that led me here and so I was determined to make a difference.

While I studied and took relevant exams in my new school, I no the even smile for exams hall� don’t talk to me as I’ll definitely not talk to you! I wrote every single paper from the first to the last exam this time without giving or receiving an “a”, devoid of even the tiniest form of exams misconduct, because if God had to help me I had to keep my side of the deal.

Pain was my drive, God was my help and so I kept going and GOD helped me, the system was super tough but against all odds I d move the go.

On 11/11/2021 my final results were ready, I graduated ��� after starting all over I paid so much!! But I got here, I didn’t just graduate, I graduated with a FIRST CLASS in my most priced field, a FIRST CLASS in Agriculture.

I did it�

My God restored it all��

Second slide is my forever mood�

I’ve decided to share my story to encourage anyone going through something similar, it is enough that the mistake happened, it can not be undone, even if it’s injustice to you it can’t be undone, the best thing you can do is to pick yourself up and do what needs to be done and with GOD the light at the end will be way brighter than what you saw.

NEVER EVER GIVE UP.

Angela Sughnen



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2040922672743521&id=100004774243453

