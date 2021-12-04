Lagos APC Faction, Lagos4Lagos Joins PDP

Members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement have formally dumped the All Progressives Congress and defected en masse to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The decision was reached today at a meeting with former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Saraki who flew into Lagos today for the meeting at the faction’s office in Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja formally invited the Lead Visioner of the group, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran a.k.a Jendor to the party.

He equally asked members of his group to join PDP.

All unanimously endorsed the decision, reports Gazelle News.

The official declaration of the group to PDP will take place on Saturday, 18 December.

Saraki was the second PDP leader to invite the group to join the PDP family.

Last month, AIT Chairman, Raymond Dokpesi also asked the group to join the PDP.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/12/04/anti-tinubu-lagos4lagos-apc-faction-joins-pdp/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

