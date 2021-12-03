Lagos Rapid Response Squad Arrest Cable Vandals (Photos)

Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officers on night patrol at Maryland intercepted two vandals with 240mm armored cable bounded in three rolls.

The vandals, Tairu Bello (31) and Bishir Abubakar (32), were arrested around Idi – Iroko very close to Anthony Village loading the three rolls of 240mm cable into danfo about 5:00 a.m. today.

They confirmed the cable were dug out of the ground at Idi Iroko and they were moving it to Mile-12 from where they intend to transport it to Owode Onirin.

The three cables length is estimated at over 160 feet.

Recovered from the vandals were two shovels, 2 diggers, saw blade, hammer and chisel.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has directed the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, to charge the suspects to court.



