Lagos Safety Commission tells artisans, developers to make safety priority

Artisans and developers in Lagos State have been told to make safety priority in their construction sites.

The statement was made on Wednesday by the Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola at a two-day training organised by the Commission in conjunction with Oloko Adenle and Sowemimo Legal Practitioners, as well as the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State.

Mojola, who was represented at the event by the Technical Adviser of the Commission, Mr. Seun Awojobi, said in line with Mr. Governor’s THEMES Agenda of making Lagos a – 21st Century Economy and indeed security and good governance, safety of lives and properties sit at the core of the present administration’s agenda, adding that in view of the recent happenings in the state, the state government see the importance of training all the residents, especially, those saddled with the responsibility of working at construction sites, to find a way of possible reduction or total future occurrences.

“In line with Mr. Governor’s mandate of making Lagos a 21st Century economy and indeed Security and Good Governance, safety of lives and properties sits at the core of this administration’s agenda. The real estate sector has been plagued with many mishaps recently ranging from building collapse, to loss of lives and properties amongst many other things, today’s forum seeks to enlighten us on steps to take in ensuring safety of all stakeholders”, he said

He, however, posited that the training of workers will go a long way in reducing dangers and accidents in the construction sites, just as he urged all stakeholders to be attentive and ask questions on possible ways of making Lagos State safe, hygenic and danger-free.

One of the facilitators, Mr. Henry Eromosele Oigiangbe in his remarks emphasis on the need for artisans to always put on appropriate personal protective equipment while on site to prevent fatal incidence.

Director, Public Safety and Wellbeing at the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Adebiyi Adeyinka, told participants to always scrutinize all materials to be used at sites and do what is known as risk assessment before embarking on the job, adding that workers at the site should juxtapose the risk and the money involved, and find a way out of eliminating the risk before embarking on the job or else, do away with the job if the risk is enormous.

The General Secretary, Association of Real Estate Developers, Lagos State, Mr. Olumegbon Olawale, commended Lagos State government and Safety Commission for organizing such a training, confirming that workshop like this would no doubt assist in preventing hazards in the construction sites.

He thereby urged his colleagues to take the training serious, just as he appealed to Lagos State Government and Safety Commission to make it a continuous programme so as make it further and generally known to all builders and workers in the construction sites.

“This is a very laudable and good programme, which we all have interest in because it would go a long way to put a lasting solution to happenings in our construction sites. I would also want Lagos State Safety and tbe Lagos Safely Commission Commission to make it a continuous thing so as to make it more popular and generally known to all of us builders and workers at the construction sites”, Olumegbon said.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/12/22/lagos-safety-commission-charges-artisans-developers-on-safety/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...