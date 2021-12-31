Lagos Schools To Resume 4th January, 2022 For 2nd Term Of 2021/2022 Session

LAGOS SCHOOLS TO RESUME 4TH JANUARY, 2022 FOR 2ND TERM ACADEMIC SESSION

All public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State are scheduled to resume for the 2nd term Y2021/2022 academic session on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

According to a statement released by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, all learners are expected back in school as academic activities start same day.

The statement said that boarding students are, however, to resume on Monday, 3rd January, 2022.

While wishing the students and teachers a happy resumption, the Director-General enjoined school leaders to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols in the State.

Seriki-Ayeni also urged school administrators to note that the mid-term break for 2nd term is slated for Thursday, 17th and Friday, 18th February, 2022, while the term ends on Friday, 8th April, 2022.

In addition to observing the teaching and learning process in schools, the Director-General said the Office of Education Quality Assurance will monitor compliance with the resumption date in the Lagos State Unified Academic Calendar.



https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=286640533494007&id=100064441879510&m_entstream_source=timeline

