Lagos State Government Declares Free BRT Service On Christmas, New Year’s Day

LASG DECLARES FREE BRT SERVICE ON CHRISTMAS, NEW YEAR’s DAY

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved free rides on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors on Christmas and New Year days for all residents on Saturday, 25th December, 2021 and Saturday, 1st of January, 2022, in celebration of the festive season.

A statement signed by the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Akinajo, said the free commuter bus services are being offered to Lagosians in the spirit of joy, love and peace which the festive season signifies.

According to her, the Sanwo-Olu led administration is committed to ensuring the execution of the Strategic Transport Master Plan via the Multimodal Transport System currently taking shape through water transportation and the ongoing Blue and Red Lines rail projects.

“The Governor has given his promise for the commencement of passenger operations on the first two phases of the State’s rail lines – Blue and Red. He has demonstrated his commitment to the completion of both rail lines by sourcing funds for their completion and provision of rolling stock. What is therefore expected of Lagosians is to support him towards the realisation of the Greater Lagos vision”, Mrs. Akinajo stated.

The Managing Director expressed the Lagos State Government’s gratitude for the patience and perseverance the citizenry has shown in the face of the discomfort accompanied with the construction of transport infrastructure, assuring that consistent and spirited efforts are being made to improve public transport and traffic management.

While extending yuletide compliments to all Lagosians, Mrs. Akinajo enjoined everyone to observe all extant COVID-19 safety rules and travel safely during the festive period.

