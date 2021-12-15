Lagos State Government Reopens Alaka Bridge (Pictures)

The Lagos State Government

The replacement of the worn-out and damaged expansion joints on either side of carriageway at Alaka Bridge by the Lagos State Government is now completed and roadway opened to traffic .

The Ministries of Works & Infrastructure, Transportation and LASTMA cannot thank the motoring public enough for their patience in bearing the inconveniences while the diversion and construction work lasted

