Lagos State Government Reopens Alaka Bridge (Pictures)

The Lagos State Government
The replacement of the worn-out and damaged expansion joints on either side of carriageway at Alaka Bridge by the Lagos State Government is now completed and roadway opened to traffic .
The Ministries of Works & Infrastructure, Transportation and LASTMA cannot thank the motoring public enough for their patience in bearing the inconveniences while the diversion and construction work lasted
