Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has kept his word with the release of White Paper on the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry report regarding Lekki Toll Gate incident and #EndSARS issues.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this on Tuesday night.

Below is the full document of the report as obtained by Igbere TV.



It can be downloaded here;

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1chENH9s3G4EdSV_Atmd8dHdpkrC7G8io/view

