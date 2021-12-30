Lai Mohammed Names Buhari’s ₦300 Billion Loan As An Achievement

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has listed 100 achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, Mohammed said despite challenges that came with 2021, the administration made “tremendous” progress in fighting insecurity and growing the economy.

He listed a $700 million (about N300 billion) credit facility from the World Bank as part of the administration’s achievements.

“Construction of 159 Rural Water Supply Schemes in the North-East, IDP camps and some Federal Institutions and Establishments,” the minister said.

“Full implementation of the Partnership for Expanded Water Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH) programmes with the construction of 926 rural water supply schemes in 12 States of Imo, Katsina, Jigawa,Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Ondo, Osun, Delta, Bauchi, Kaduna and Gombe States.

“Secured World Bank loan for the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme in the sum of $700 million to be disbursed to eligible States.”

In May, the World Bank approved a $700 million credit facility that will help deliver improved Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services to 2,000 schools and health care facilities, and assist 500 communities to achieve open defecation-free status.

The states are Bauchi, Delta, Ekiti, Imo, Katsina, Kaduna and Plateau.

Mohammed added that despite the long list of achievements by Buhari-led government, insecurity was a major challenge.

He, however, explained that the Armed Forces of Nigeria recorded some successes using a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, coupled with a review of strategies.

This, he said, led to the neutralisation of over 1,000 terrorists, the rescue of 2,000 civilians and the surrender of over 22,000 terrorists including their families in the North-East.

He noted that many arms and ammunition were also recovered, adding that several bomb-making factories of the terrorists were destructed.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/30/information-minister-lai-mohammed-lists-about-n300billion-world-bank-loan-buhari%E2%80%99s

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...