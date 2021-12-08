Lai Mohammed Raised Formidable Information Machinery – Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has joined family and friends in congratulating the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on his 70th birthday.

Buhari hailed Mohammed “on the milestone, heralded by many years of diligent service to the country, working as a lawyer and businessman, before getting into politics where he served as Chief of Staff in Lagos State, and National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress.”

This is as he noted the sacrifices and contributions of the minister in “raising formidable information machinery that went a long way in bringing change in the country.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Friday.

According to the statement, “The President believes Mohammed works assiduously to create understanding and enhance the image of the country by bridging the gaps in information, commending his ingenuity, resilience and emotional intelligence.

“President Buhari joins members of Federal Executive Council, All Progressives Congress and the media industry in wishing the Minister of Information good health, strength and longer life.”

https://punchng.com/lai-mohammed-raised-formidable-information-machinery-says-buhari/

