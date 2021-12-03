LASPPPA Apprehends Physical Planning Permit Law Violators In Lagos (Pictures)

The Enforcement Team of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has apprehended and handed over two persons to the Nigeria Police for illegally breaking the LASPPPA seal on a structure at a Medical Centre on Unity Road, Ikeja.

A release signed by the General Manager, Tpl Kehinde Osinaike, stated that the arrest was made by the enforcement team during a routine monitoring patrol, where a portacabin had been sealed with a contravention notice served to owners earlier in the year by State Government.

He explained that the structure was sealed for being placed in a designated parking lot within the facility thereby contravening the State’s Physical Planning Law but the arrested individuals later unsealed the structure without authorisation from the government.

According to Osinaike, the arrest will serve as a deterrent to miscreants and others, who are in the habit of violating the Physical Planning Permit Laws of Lagos State, saying “The state will no longer condone any disregard for Town Planning Laws as this usually results in the loss of lives and property in the long run”.

Meanwhile, the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of LASPPPA has extended its enforcement exercise to some parts of Somolu, Yaba and Mushin in Lagos.

Some buildings were partially demolished in Somolu due to infringement on the right of way, drainage alignment and approved setbacks.

CAPTIONS:

PIX 1: The Portacabin on the premises of Afriglobal Medicare, Unity Road, Ikeja, being resealed by LASPPPA Officials.

PIX 2&3: Two of the property partially demolished in Somolu over infringement on the right of way, drainage alignment and approved setbacks.

