LASRERA To Hold Second Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference, Exhibitions

LASRERA TO HOLD 2ND LAGOS REAL ESTATE MARKET PLACE CONFERENCE, EXHIBITIONS

The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) has concluded plans to hold the second edition of the Lagos Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibitions.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, disclosed that the forthcoming event is scheduled to hold between Tuesday, 7th and Wednesday, 8th December 2021, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Speaking on the theme of the Conference: “Lagos: 21st Century Real Estate Investment Hub”, the Special Adviser expressed the need for all practitioners in the sector to come together for periodic engagements and networking with other players and practitioners in the real estate sector to drive marketing strategies and investment opportunities that will reduce the housing deficit in the State.

Mrs. Benson-Awoyinka noted that the Conference and Exhibition would harmonise thoughts and views of stakeholders from the built sector on tackling incidents of building collapse and ultimately eliminating the trend in the State.

On the recent building collapse in Ikoyi, Benson-Awoyinka acknowledged the quick intervention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the necessary steps taken to curtail the level of casualties, just as she empathised with Lagosians on the unfortunate incident.

While applauding the setting up of a Tribunal of Inquiry to unravel the root cause of the building collapse among other crisis management measures put in place by Mr. Governor, the Special Adviser reiterated that LASRERA will continue to play its role as a regulator in the Real Estate Market to curb building collapse in the State.

She implored stakeholders in the built sector to support and collaborate with LASRERA in its efforts to address the issues of housing deficit and ultimately create a homeownership model that would meet the yearnings of residents.

The Special Adviser, therefore, called on stakeholders in the built sector and interested members of the public to attend the Conference and Exhibitions by registering for the event free of charge at lasrera.lagosstate.gov.ng or https://2ndlagrealconference.eventbrite.com

The conference will provide a platform to meet verified Real Estate Stakeholders with affordable home purchase schemes.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...