Late Sylvester Oromoni’s Candle Light Procession Held By Ijaw Indigenes (Photos)

Ijaw youths under the aegis of Ijaw youth council on Tuesday night, December 7, gathered to hold a candlelight procession in honor of 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, the Dowen college student who was allegedly tortured to death by his schoolmates, IgbereTV reports.

The Ijaw youths gathered at about 7pm to light their candles and also demand justice for Sylvester.

