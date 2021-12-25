Laura Ikeji Shares Gorgeous Christmas Photos With Her Family

Nigerian entrepreneur and brand influencer Laura Ikeji Kanu has shared beautiful family Christmas themed-photos on her Instagram page with many people gushing at them, Igbere TV reports.

Captioning the post, Laura Ikeji said prayed that God surprise her fans with what they have been praying for today and beyond.

“Merry Christmas guys. May God surprise u with that you’ve been praying for today and beyond. We wish u all the good things of life. From my family to urs.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX4lfafMikC/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...