Leicester City Vs Liverpool 0 – 0 – (Live)

Leicester City Vs Liverpool Preview: Probable Lineups,

Days after they played out a thriller in the Carabao Cup, Leicester City and Liverpool will lock horns again, this time in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Liverpool will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in their final game of 2021 on Tuesday night.

The 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last time out meant that Jurgen Klopp & co. lost crucial ground in the title race, with Manchester City managing to open up a six-point lead at the top of the table. Following the stalemate, the Reds were pushed to the brink by Leicester in the Carabao Cup last week as they fought back from three goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw before winning the tie on penalties. They will be hoping for a much easier win on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Leicester come into the game with just one victory from their last six games in all competitions. Having won 4-0 against Newcastle United, the Foxes came ever so close to beating Liverpool in the cup competition but yielded a great position of advantage to get eliminated. After that, Brendan Rodgers & co. were handed a 6-3 thrashing by Manchester City on Boxing Day, which will have hurt the morale of the team, despite the second-half fightback.

Ahead of this exciting match-up that could see plenty of goals at the King Power Stadium this midweek, The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams.

