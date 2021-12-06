Level Of Work At Capacity International Conference Center Awka (Video, Photos)

Obiano’s Glittering Legacies: The International Convention Centre

The International Convention Centre, Awka nears completion. It is one of the outstanding legacy projects of the Obiano administration.

With capacity to accommodate over 10,000 persons, the ICC is rightly positioned to be a convention hub that will enable social and economic growth and drive development in specific areas of the economy.

In the video, attached, Commissioner for Housing – Hon Michael M. Okonkwo provides insightful details of the architectural masterpiece and explains the benefits to Anambra State.

Gov Obiano is committed to completing the ICC to ensure that ndị Anambra enjoy the benefits envisioned in its design and construction. His passion for the development of the State drives the impetus for the delivery of impactful projects even to the end his tenure.

Kindly watch the video for full details about the massive conference centre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mI_QaQ3cWnw

