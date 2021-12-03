Life Imprisonment: Court Of Appeal Frees Alfa (Sotitobire Church Founder)

The Ondo State High Court sentenced him to life Imprisonment in October last year.

The Court of Appeal siting in Akure, Ondo state capital has set aside the judgment of the Ondo state high court that sentenced the founder of the Sotitobire Praising Chapel.

An Ondo State High court had sentenced the Prophet to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one- year -old boy, Gold Kolawole in his church in 2019.

