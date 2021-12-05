Lionel Messi Ordered To Demolish His 77-Bedroom Barcelona Hotel (Pictures)

MESSI BUSINESS Lionel Messi ‘ordered to DEMOLISH £26million Barcelona hotel because 77-bedroom building does not meet city standards’

Gary Stonehouse

20:10, 4 Dec 2021 Updated: 20:10, 4 Dec 2021

LIONEL MESSI’S week may be going from boom to doom after his £26m hotel was reportedly ordered to be demolished.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine legend was celebrating on Monday when he lifted the Ballon d’Or for an incredible seventh time.

Now the £650,000-a-week striker could be set to take a hit as the 77-bedroom hotel he owns was found not to meet city standards.

Messi’s four-star ‘MiM Sitges’ is located not far from the private estate he lived on during his days in Barcelona and was one of his favourite places to visit.

According to El Confidencial, a court order for the demolition of the property is currently pending.

And they even approached Messi’s camp for comment, but neither he nor his team decided to speak on the matter.

Messi, who owns hotels in Ibiza and Majorca with the Majestic Hotel Group, spent £26m on the Hotel MiM Sitges, which sits just over 100 feet from the sea, back in 2017.

However, the fresh report states that he did so without knowing that Sitges Town Hall had already ordered its demolition due to its non-compliance with building codes.



