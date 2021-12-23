Lioness Goes In For A Hug With Her Human Best Friend (Pics, Video)

THE LION CLING :Incredible moment lioness goes in for a HUG with her human best friend

African conservationist Valentin Gruener, 34, rescued nine-year-old Sirga when she was abandoned by her mum at ten days old.

Sirga has formed such an incredible bond with her human best friend that they start every day with a hug.

Millions online have viewed videos of them at a Botswana wildlife project.

The pair’s unbreakable bond has become a worldwide internet sensation, with videos of their embrace receiving millions of views.

They live at the Modissa Wildlife Project in the Kalahari Desert, Botswana, Southern Africa, with Valentin’s partner, Sarah, 33.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clhhPpP5H9g

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/worldnews/17030497/lioness-hug-human-best-friend/amp/

