Little Girl Packs Her Bags And Leaves Home After Being Scolded By Mum (Video)

A little Nigerian kid put up a stunt in defiance to her mum that has made her an internet sensation and got many talking The angry girl observedly packed her bags and headed for the gate after being scolded by her mother Pleas from her mother to rescind her decision seemed to fuel the kid’s anger as she bolted out like an adult

Her mum could be seen hilariously appealing to the kid to change her mind, a plea that seemed to be falling on deaf ears.

Like an adult, the kid stormed out of the house with her bags, stealing glances back at her mum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzsycYMlzWk

