Liverpool Star, Mo Salah Voted Premier League Player Of The Year

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has been voted the men’s Player of the Year in a poll of 400,000 supporters, after netting 32 goals and counting, in all club competitions this calendar year, Newspremises reports.

The Egyptian international was named the best performer in 2021 at the Football Supporters’ Association Awards on Monday.

Salah held off competition from Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Man City pair Phil Foden, and Rúben Dias, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio, and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans to claim the gong.

Last season, Salah, 29, netted 31 times in league and cup matches. He is the fourth Liverpool player to scoop the award in 11 years and the first to win the award on two occasions.

It adds to an extraordinary list of personal achievements, with 50 awards already stuffed into his trophy cabinet and that’s before one adds the player and goal of the month accolades and the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup-winning medals he has claimed with Liverpool.

‘There’s no doubt Mohamed is having another incredible year, the number and quality of his goals have once again lit up English football and contributed to Liverpool’s title push,’ said Kevin Miles, chief executive of the Football Supporters Association.

‘As well as his on-field ability, Mohamed’s character has won support from fans across the game and he was a clear favourite among the voting public.’

