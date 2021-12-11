Liverpool Vs Aston Villa 1 – 0 – (Full Time)

Seeking a seventh win on the bounce in all competitions, Liverpool welcome Steven Gerrard back home for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Reds saw off AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek, while the visitors triumphed over Leicester City by the same scoreline last weekend.

Who else but Divock Origi? After enduring 94 minutes of frustration and Diogo Jota producing one of the worst misses in Premier League history, the brilliant Belgian added to his long list of last-minute goals with the winner in a 1-0 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Hailed as a legend by Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool players and fans alike, Origi was also on target at San Siro to propel the Reds to a 2-1 win over AC Milan – who took the lead through Fikayo Tomori before Mohamed Salah’s leveller – which saw Klopp’s men guarantee progression to the last-16 as the first-ever English side to win all six of their group games.

Victory at San Siro marked the Reds’ sixth in a row across all competitions – four of which have come in the Premier League – and they have now leapfrogged Chelsea into second place as Manchester City remain one point clear at the top of the pile.

All four of Liverpool’s most recent encounters at Anfield have also seen them come up trumps – scoring 12 goals and conceding a grand total of zero in the process – and not even the hectic winter schedule appears capable of stopping Klopp’s ruthless machine.

The German recently made his disdain towards the fixture pile-up known once again, and if Villa are to produce even half as heroic a showing as they did on their own turf against Liverpool last term, they are under the tutelage of the right man

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...