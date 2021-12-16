Liverpool Vs Newcastle 3 – 1 – (Live)

Newcastle United failed to follow up their first win of the season against Burnley in the way they would have liked as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to Leicester City on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe and his team, they now go into one of their toughest runs of fixtures in the season, with Liverpool at Anfield up next.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are coming into the game on the back of consecutive 1-0 wins in the league, however, they had scored four in the three previous league games.

The Magpies will be hoping for any advantages they can get in the game and the Reds do have a number of injuries, although primarily to more of their fringe players than their regular starters.

Chronicle Live has the round up of those players which won’t be available for Klopp to pick from

