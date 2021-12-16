Lola Omotayo Pays Tribute To Her Father On 1st Death Anniversary (Photo)

Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of Peter Okoye, has remembered her dad Oladipo Omotayo on the one-year anniversary of his death, saying she misses him, Igbere TV reports.

The mother of two wrote a short tribute to her father on Instagram on Thursday.

“A year ago today you passed away and it still feels like yesterday. My heart and soul will always be wounded by your loss but the memories keep me going. They say time heals everything but even after a year, my heart still aches terribly. I miss you so much papa. You left some big shoes to fill, threw me in the deep end.

“I am doing my best to take care of your queen, your beloved wife. She misses you terribly and so does Vasia. Cameron and Aliona never stop talking about you. I will keep pushing forward papa and my goal is to make you very proud of me up there in heaven, as you were on earth. I will love you forever. Rest In Perfect Peace my darling Papichka! You will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Mr Omotayo died on December 16, 2020.

Mr Omotayo was buried on February 25.



