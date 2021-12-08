Luxuria Ikoyi: Stages Of Developing The Luxury Apartments In Lagos (Pictures)

Luxuria Ikoyi is the most luxurious development of apartment buildings in the highbrow area of Ikoyi, Lagos. It’s located on the intersection of Milverton and Alexander Road, Ikoyi, close to the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, with easy access to the Mainland through the Third Mainland Bridge, and also access to VI and the other parts of the Lagos Islands, through Falomo. Exact location on Google Maps: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Luxuria+Ikoyi/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x8c50f7633e0e4d94!8m2!3d6.447112!4d3.4492383

There are 4-Bedroom Super-Luxury Apartments, 4-Bedroom Ultra-Luxury Maisonettes, and 5-Bedroom Hyper-Opulent Penthouses at Luxuria. Construction commenced in 2021 and will be completed in 2024. This is a step-by-step documentation of the various stages of development at The Luxuria Ikoyi, by The Address Homes.

Facilities and amenities at Luxuria Ikoyi include a gym, a spa, 3 parking lots per apartment, several pools, 2 lifts per apartment block, a tennis court, wet and dry kitchens, as well as the most basic which are 24-hour electricity, pristine water supply, and security. The prices of apartments a Luxuria Ikoyi are:

4-Bedroom Super-Luxury Apartments – N360,000,000 ($720,000)

4-Bedroom Ultra-Luxury Maisonettes – N400,000,000 ($800,000)

5-Bedroom Hyper-Opulent Penthouse N750,000,000 ($1,500,000)

Once upon a time, there was an old colonial house with a very large parcel of land at the intersection of Milverton Road and Alexander Avenue in Ikoyi. It has now been demolished, cleared, and has becoming the new construction site and birthplace of Luxuria Ikoyi by The Address Homes Please enjoy views of the design. Updates of ongoing work on the site will be posted weekly, including pictures, videos, and other details. More information can also be found on the Facebook page of Luxuria Ikoyi (http://www.facebook.com/LuxuriaIkoyi).

