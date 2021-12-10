Majid Michel Meets Aliko Dangote (Photo, (Video)

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has shared a video showing the moment he met Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The actor who has featured in many Nollywood films took to his Instagram page to share a post about the meeting.

He urged his fans to stop chasing money and chase ideas.

He wrote:

“We don’t spend money. Money circulates. We spend time. You lose money today you can always make it back because the money is still in the system. All the money on the planet is still on the planet. it didn’t go anywhere. But where is it? Men say time passes. Time says men pass. i pray you have the wisdom and know how to use your cash in ways that will multiply your finances. Understand money and how it’s used. Stop chasing money. Chase ideas. Money always follows ideas. #GetFinancialKnowledge #LEADERSHiP”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXOpI39o2Ak/

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO5UvH8LXOA

