Malami To Launch Virtual Court Sitting Facilities

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN is to launch nationwide deployment and use of Virtual Court Proceedings in Nigeria’s Correctional Centres.

This is made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday the 3rd day of December, 2021.

According to the statement, Malami is to launch the pilot project for the deployment and use Virtual Court Sitting facilities at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja on Monday the 6th day of December, 2021.

Expected at the Occasion are the Honourable Minister of Interior; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Controller – General of the Nigerian Correctional Service; Halilu Nababa as well as members of the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion.

The Secretary of the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion, Leticia Ayoola-Daniels working with the representative of the supporting organization; Mrs. Oyinye Ndubuisi of the UNDP are working assiduously to ensure achievement of the laudable project.

According to Dr. Gwandu the initiative is one of the strategic interventions by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and indeed the Federal Government towards engendering lasting reforms in the Criminal Justice Sector in Nigeria.

He said the development of the Consolidated Sentencing Guidelines (Custodial and Non-Custodial) Practice Directions, 2020.

The Ministry in collaboration with the Presidential Committee on Correctional Reforms and Decongestion expedite engagement with the Nigerian Correctional Centres to make it possible for evidence of suspects in custody to be taken without their physical presence in court to avoid disruptions.

According to the statement the development is part of the process to implement the Post-Covid-19 Justice Sector Plan marshaled out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in April, 2020.

*Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu*

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations,

Office of the Attorney General of the Federation)

Friday the 3rd day of December, 2021

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...